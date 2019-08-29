As Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Shares Declined, Holder Van Den Berg Management I Has Upped Position; Jump Trading Holds Holding in Kb Home (KBH)

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.18. About 350,128 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M; 13/04/2018 – KB HOME ENTERED AMENDED RIGHTS PACT AFTER OK FROM HOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Laterra in San Diego; 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Trevato in Sacramento; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Meadows at Westfield Village in Katy

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88 million, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 64,766 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 08/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CO’S MANAGEMENT TO LEAD COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches & Brakes Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Dynaspede and Nexen Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Powe; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.99 TO $2.08; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – COMBINATION WILL BE EFFECTED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX-EFFICIENT TO CO; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – COMBINED COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR FREE CASH FLOWS IN EXCESS OF $1 BLN; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses with Altra Industrial Motion Corp

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 214,800 shares to 34,900 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 14,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,019 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex LP holds 0.35% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 68,189 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Icon Advisers Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Zweig, Alabama-based fund reported 214,383 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Covington Capital Mgmt owns 1,000 shares. James Inv Rech Inc holds 0.06% or 37,353 shares in its portfolio. American Incorporated reported 222,108 shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 16,390 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 45,000 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) or 11,175 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon reported 3.25 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 136,337 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp owns 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 8.08M shares.

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How KB Home’s (NYSE:KBH) Shareholders Feel About The 87% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “SunTrust Very Positive on 3 Homebuilders as Interest Rates Plunge – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy KB Home (NYSE:KBH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,486 shares to 319,876 shares, valued at $64.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dmc Global Inc by 116,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 870,555 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Altra Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:AIMC – GlobeNewswire” on April 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Altra Industrial (AIMC) Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss, View Down – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Altra (AIMC) Down 14.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AIM3 Ventures and Southern Sun Pharma Welcome Inaugural Legislation Legalizing CBD in South Africa – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bank Of accumulated 282 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Lp, Texas-based fund reported 1.49M shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) or 880 shares. Eagle Boston Invest Mngmt reported 75,329 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Icon Advisers invested in 26,400 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 520,521 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 90,330 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 9,780 shares. 1.52M were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Parametric Assoc accumulated 0% or 161,441 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 7,168 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 80,356 shares. Gates Capital Mgmt holds 6.46% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 4.66M shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc holds 341,837 shares.