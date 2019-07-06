As Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Share Value Rose, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Boosted by $612,188 Its Position; Alphaone Investment Services Has Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $2.38 Million

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 97.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 19,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 20,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 347,739 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Will Remain Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. TO COMBINE WITH FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION & SPECIALTY PLATFORM TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE POWER TRANSMISSION AND MOTION CONTROL INDUSTRY; 07/03/2018 – Altra: Christian Storch Will Remain CFO; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – TOTAL CONSIDERATION TO FORTIVE INCLUDES $1.4 BLN OF CASH PROCEEDS AND DEBT REDUCTION FOR FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Transaction Expected to Generate Annual Cost Synergies of $46M by Yr Four; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q EPS 31c; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion to Combine With Four Operating Companies From Fortive’s Automation and Specialty Platform; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – COMBINED CO WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY ALTRA’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CEO CARL CHRISTENSON, CHRISTIAN STORCH TO REMAIN CFO; 08/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1635% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,880 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 12.08 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 81,862 shares to 71,402 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) by 20,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,402 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 39,843 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). De Burlo Inc has 0.05% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 38,703 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 27,414 shares in its portfolio. Gates Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 6.46% or 4.66 million shares. Invesco has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 187,459 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.01% stake. Geode Management Lc owns 756,276 shares. New Amsterdam Ptnrs New York invested in 107,562 shares or 1.23% of the stock. 7,665 are held by Pnc Ser. Loomis Sayles & LP reported 0.04% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). The New York-based Lazard Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Fmr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 880 shares.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 61,851 shares to 54,888 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcmoran Inc (Put) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).