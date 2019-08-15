As Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Share Value Declined, Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding; Monarch Alternative Capital LP Cut Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position as Stock Rose

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 420,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 605,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.11. About 334,166 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S REVENUE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 (FIXES TYPO); 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP SAYS CO OWE ALTRA TERMINATION FEE OF $40 MLN UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CARL CHRISTENSEN WILL BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Double Rev to About $1.8B; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.99 TO $2.08; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Adj EPS; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Transaction Expected to Generate Annual Cost Synergies of $46M by Yr Four; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 6.73M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 250,000 shares to 365,791 shares, valued at $10.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pluralsight Inc by 10,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Group Llp accumulated 480,095 shares. Pentwater Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 605,000 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Fund Management Sa owns 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 13,600 shares. Sei Company stated it has 397,816 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wasatch Advsr has 2.95M shares. 38,287 are owned by Amer International Grp. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Eagle Asset holds 0.05% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) or 305,805 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity invested in 68,360 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). 4,629 were reported by Starr. Bluecrest Capital Management holds 0.01% or 10,596 shares. 424,600 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp. First Manhattan accumulated 177,585 shares.

Analysts await Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AIMC’s profit will be $44.50M for 8.74 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Serengeti Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 300,000 shares. Dupont Capital accumulated 0.03% or 143,914 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd, Minnesota-based fund reported 447,976 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc has invested 2% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.38 million shares. Element Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 18,293 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 239,419 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Retail Bank Of America Corp De has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Monarch Alternative Capital Lp reported 1.05M shares. Cap Research Global Invsts owns 11.91 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 11,987 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Athena Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 48,342 shares in its portfolio.