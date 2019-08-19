As Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Share Value Declined, Holder Gates Capital Management Has Raised Position; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Oakmont Partners Has Decreased Its Holding

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 24.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 911,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 4.66M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.67 million, up from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $25.21. About 274,647 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Altra Shareholders to Own 46% of Combined Company; Fortive Shareholders to Own 54%; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S RE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT; 07/03/2018 – Altra Transaction Has Aggregate Value of $3 Billion; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q EPS 31c; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Co Expected to Generate Cumulative 5-Yr Free Cash Flows in Excess of $1B; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CARL CHRISTENSEN WILL BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Agrees to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses With Altra Industrial Motion; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Adj EPS; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.99 TO $2.08

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $287.97. About 1.58 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman Carpenter has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jones Fin Companies Lllp stated it has 30,969 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Corp has 3,892 shares. 1,896 are held by First Personal Fincl Services. Amica Retiree Medical Tru invested in 1,943 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Prudential Incorporated holds 0.5% or 1.13M shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 615,192 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2.10M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Horizon Investments invested in 1,868 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 200,570 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 2,699 shares. Winslow Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.85M shares. Natixis accumulated 23,617 shares. The Ohio-based Huntington Retail Bank has invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.28 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 7,585 shares to 13,786 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 11,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Limited Partnership invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Wellington Management Grp Llp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Geode Cap Ltd holds 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) or 756,276 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Lc has 1.04% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Principal Group stated it has 1.02M shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Bankshares Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 184 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt owns 1.12M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 24,327 are owned by Bokf Na. Glenmede Trust Na has 1,411 shares. 90,401 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Texas-based Moody State Bank Division has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership holds 642,849 shares.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 134,777 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $119.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 175,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

