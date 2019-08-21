As Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Share Price Declined, Van Den Berg Management I Has Upped by $8.78 Million Its Position; Cedar Rock Capital LTD Maintains Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG)

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 67,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 12.50M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30B, up from 12.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 674,207 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 37,108 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.99 TO $2.08; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE SAYS DEAL WITH ALTRA INCL TERMINATON FEE $40M; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Adj EPS; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S RE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Altra Will Boost Board Size by One Member Designated by Fortive; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Says Its Fortive Hldrs Will Receive Shrs Representing 54.4% of Issued and Outstanding Shrs of Altra; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP SAYS CO OWE ALTRA TERMINATION FEE OF $40 MLN UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CO’S MANAGEMENT TO LEAD COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Transaction Expected to Generate Annual Cost Synergies of $46M by Yr Four

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Look For in Procter & Gambleâ€™s Report on Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Wealthcare Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Liability has 3,504 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advsr has 0.11% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,900 shares. Hikari Tsushin Incorporated has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Farmers Bancorporation reported 4.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 1.01% or 3.84 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 776,180 were accumulated by Crawford Counsel Inc. Investment House Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% or 44,820 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.8% or 1.28 million shares. Smithfield Trust Co reported 0.76% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Patten Patten Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 27,705 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel has invested 0.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wallace Cap reported 27,257 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership reported 111,652 shares.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,660 shares to 165,054 shares, valued at $24.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 5,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,830 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA).

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 28% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Altra Industrial’s Unit to Merge With Fortive’s A&S Business – Nasdaq” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 53 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 46,053 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Management Limited Liability reported 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Mackenzie Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 100,742 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank owns 500 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 33,401 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Tygh Mgmt invested in 1.17% or 214,959 shares. 107,562 were reported by New Amsterdam Prtn Lc. 1.92 million were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 480,095 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 255,555 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).