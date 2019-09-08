As Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Share Price Declined, Gates Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $28.25 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Lowered Its Holding

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 7,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,498 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following – and could hint at Apple’s future; 14/05/2018 – Opinion today: Apple explains the market; 28/05/2018 – PC Authority: Apple plans to unlock more NFC abilities for four generations of iPhone; 09/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: 16 Apple iMac computers stolen from UNLV computer lab #8NN; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple rejects Valve’s Steam Link app, blocking its release – Variety; 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales; 13/04/2018 – Apple could easily double its dividend and still just match other tech company payouts: Analyst; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 24.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 911,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 4.66 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.67M, up from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 182,325 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial to buy four Fortive businesses in $3 bln deal; 07/03/2018 – Altra Shareholders to Own 46% of Combined Company; Fortive Shareholders to Own 54%; 07/03/2018 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Powe; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – EXPECTED TO GENERATE ANNUAL SYNERGIES, VAST MAJORITY OF WHICH ARE COST, OF MORE THAN $50 MLN FROM DEAL; 07/03/2018 – Altra Will Boost Board Size by One Member Designated by Fortive; 08/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – Fortive To Sell 4 A&S Companies To Altra Industrial In A Deal Valued At $3 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Will Remain Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts; 07/03/2018 – Fortive to Designate One Member of Altra’s Bd of Directors, Expected to Initially Be Patrick J. Murph

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsrs Limited Liability has 7,168 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 35,432 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cipher Cap LP owns 0.1% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 41,936 shares. Capital World Invsts holds 1.00 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 38,703 shares. 3.34M are owned by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 16 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 290,396 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 85,668 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Aperio Group Ltd Llc owns 8,621 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs reported 0% stake. Gates Capital Management Inc reported 6.46% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Prelude Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 37 shares. Eaton Vance has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 32,955 shares.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 54,000 shares to 339,855 shares, valued at $71.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,998 shares to 39,224 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advisors holds 69,554 shares. First Corp In holds 12,000 shares. Anderson Hoagland invested in 21,312 shares. Park Circle has 2.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,500 shares. Beaumont Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 2.16% or 106,159 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 129,227 shares. Alaska Permanent Cap Mgmt has 1,157 shares. 517,002 are held by Artisan Lp. Harris LP has invested 1.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lincoln National Corp reported 0.84% stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 2.54% or 25,403 shares in its portfolio. 14,448 are owned by Numerixs Investment Technologies. Nippon Life Investors Americas holds 186,103 shares or 2.84% of its portfolio. Moreover, Grisanti Cap Management Limited Liability has 2.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 2.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

