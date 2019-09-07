As Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Market Value Declined, Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position by $2.52 Million; Humana (HUM) Shareholder Calamos Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 38.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 81,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 290,396 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, up from 209,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 160,887 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial to buy four Fortive businesses in $3 bln deal; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – WILL DISTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT TO FORTIVE SHAREHOLDERS IN EITHER A SPLIT-OFF OR SPIN-OFF TRANSACTION; 11/04/2018 – Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches & Brakes Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Dynaspede and Nexen Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – COMBINED COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR FREE CASH FLOWS IN EXCESS OF $1 BLN; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE, ALTRA SAY EXPECT PRICE INCREASES TO OFFSET POTENTIALLY HIGHER INPUT COSTS OF STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine With Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Co Expected to Generate Cumulative 5-Yr Free Cash Flows in Excess of $1B; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $910 MLN TO $930 MLN

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 114.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 163,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 306,086 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.42 million, up from 142,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $273.51. About 563,498 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 29/03/2018 – Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 28/03/2018 – HUMANA COMPLETES ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Humana Partners with Feeding America® to Address Food lnsecurity Among Veterans Across the Country; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 29/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 22/03/2018 – Humana Releases its 2018 Bold Goal Progress Report: More Healthy Days Achieved, Social Determinants of Health Addressed, and lnvolvement with Local Communities Expanded; 10/04/2018 – Humana Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration; 01/04/2018 – Hospitals Fear Competitive Threat From Potential Walmart-Humana Deal

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 98,807 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $61.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etrade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 650,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.16% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 51,287 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.09% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). 1,000 were reported by Oakworth Cap. Gsa Capital Llp owns 10,413 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Edgestream Partners Ltd Partnership invested 1.51% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Price T Rowe Md reported 5.35M shares. Moreover, Pggm Invests has 0.03% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 23,000 shares. Boston Ptnrs owns 178,152 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) owns 57,468 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc owns 0.12% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 653,109 shares. Columbus Hill Cap Management Lp holds 2.8% or 115,869 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Financial owns 112 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.12% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 114,303 shares. Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 23,446 shares or 0% of the stock. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us accumulated 0.31% or 934,294 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.56M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt has 424,600 shares. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd holds 32,601 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 2.11 million shares. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 107,562 shares. Palisade Cap Management Limited Com Nj holds 0.01% or 12,750 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 1.52 million shares stake. Department Mb Natl Bank N A reported 128 shares. Massachusetts-based De Burlo Inc has invested 0.05% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com reported 3,225 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 932,356 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.06% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Glenmede Trust Company Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,411 shares.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc by 11,810 shares to 6,832 shares, valued at $558,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 10,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,108 shares, and cut its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK).