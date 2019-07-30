As Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Market Valuation Rose, Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $13.02 Million; Trupanion (TRUP) Share Price Rose While Avenir Increased by $721,856 Its Holding

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 420,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 605,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.25. About 616,833 shares traded or 20.24% up from the average. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – REFILE-ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S REVENUE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 (FIXES TYPO); 07/03/2018 – Altra Will Boost Board Size by One Member Designated by Fortive; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – RECEIVED ABOUT $2.0 BLN OF COMMITTED FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.36 TO $2.49; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Transaction Expected to Generate Annual Cost Synergies of $46M by Yr Four; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE, ALTRA SAY EXPECT PRICE INCREASES TO OFFSET POTENTIALLY HIGHER INPUT COSTS OF STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE SAYS DEAL WITH ALTRA INCL TERMINATON FEE $40M; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP SAYS CO OWE ALTRA TERMINATION FEE OF $40 MLN UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q Adj EPS 66c

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 22,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,722 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, up from 295,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 151,961 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has risen 17.76% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 117,280 shares to 440,000 shares, valued at $9.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AIMC’s profit will be $44.50M for 10.24 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

