As Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Market Valuation Declined, Van Den Berg Management I Raised Position by $8.78 Million; Grimes & Company Raised Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding by $1.76 Million as Share Price Rose

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88 million, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 357,705 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – REFILE-ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S REVENUE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 (FIXES TYPO); 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Deal Expected to Close by End of Year; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – WILL DISTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT TO FORTIVE SHAREHOLDERS IN EITHER A SPLIT-OFF OR SPIN-OFF TRANSACTION; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses with Altra Industrial Motion Corp; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S RE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.36 TO $2.49; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Co Expected to Generate Cumulative 5-Yr Free Cash Flows in Excess of $1B; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – COMBINED CO WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY ALTRA’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CEO CARL CHRISTENSON, CHRISTIAN STORCH TO REMAIN CFO

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 9,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 123,685 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.49M, up from 114,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company; 06/03/2018 – Apple, Lenovo Caught in Crossfire as U.S.-China Trade War Looms; 24/05/2018 – Boston Channel: Boston’s flagship Apple store robbed, person hurt; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 03/04/2018 – Apple reveals UK gender pay gap; 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software; 17/04/2018 – AMTD: INVESTORS CAN CONNECT WITH CO. USING APPLE MESSAGES; 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 health systems and 300 hospitals, and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 15,177 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $36.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 8,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,940 shares, and cut its stake in Atkore Intl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 151,155 shares to 12,770 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 100 Index (OEF) by 66,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,565 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays Short Term Tr (SHV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.