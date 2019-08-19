As Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) Stock Value Declined, Cqs Cayman LP Has Lifted Holding by $1.28 Million; Valueworks Cut Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position by $449,540

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 55,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.13% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 139,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Altisource Portfolio Solns S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 65,857 shares traded. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has declined 37.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPS News: 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Altisource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Loss $4.13M; 29/03/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 03/04/2018 – Owners.com Survey Reveals Changing Home Buyer Behaviors; 05/03/2018 Lenders One Celebrates the Largest Number of New Members in its 18-Year History; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Altisource Solutions S.a.r.l. Prop Term Loan ‘B+’; 21/03/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Rev $197.4M

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 16,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 63,890 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, down from 79,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 10.55 million shares traded or 33.89% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn) by 500,000 shares to 6.31 million shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 164,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,569 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold ASPS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.01 million shares or 21.20% less from 7.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Prudential Fincl reported 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 8,890 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Assetmark accumulated 27 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0% or 62,525 shares. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership accumulated 195,000 shares. 145 are owned by Qs Limited Com. Schroder Inv Mgmt owns 0% invested in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) for 15,111 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 2,402 shares. Ftb Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 13,847 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 9,240 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 8,668 are held by Element Mngmt Ltd Liability. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 32 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 2.24 million shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bp Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 131,000 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc owns 19,541 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fdx Advsrs accumulated 51,346 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 23,000 were accumulated by Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Pitcairn owns 17,221 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Corp has 0.57% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 20,197 are held by Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership. Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc accumulated 2.90 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Umb Bankshares N A Mo invested in 0.04% or 47,697 shares. Adams Natural Fund reported 2.37% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. $234,653 worth of stock was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. Shares for $273,275 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I.