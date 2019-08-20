As Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) Market Valuation Declined, Cqs Cayman LP Raised Holding by $1.28 Million; Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt (PEI) Stock Declined While Presima Has Trimmed Stake

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 55,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.13% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 139,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Altisource Portfolio Solns S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 27,438 shares traded. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has declined 37.76% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPS News: 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO-AMENDMENT EXTENDS SERVICES TERM LOI THROUGH JUNE 15 WHICH PERIOD TO BE AUTOMATICALLY EXTENDED THROUGH JUNE 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 30/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 Lenders One Celebrates the Largest Number of New Members in its 18-Year History; 26/04/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUE $197.4 MLN VS $240.5 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 23/05/2018 – Trelix Now Provides End-to-End Mortgage Fulfillment with the Addition of its Closing Services Solution; 21/03/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele; 14/03/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA – PLANS TO ISSUE A NEW $414 MLN TERM LOAN B DUE MARCH 2024 – SEC FILING

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt (PEI) by 46.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% . The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.89M, down from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $4.465. About 719,149 shares traded. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has declined 42.61% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PEI News: 04/04/2018 – PREIT Creates New Magnolia Mall Shopping Experience With Completion of Proactive Anchor Recapture; 28/03/2018 – PREIT Announces Ron Rubin Will Step Down From PREIT Board of Trustees; 29/05/2018 – PREIT Executes Successful Recast of $700 million Revolving Credit and Term Loan Facility; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.4% Position in Pennsylvania REIT; 18/04/2018 – PREIT – YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARABLE STORE SALES IN ITS PORTFOLIO WERE UP 8.2% THROUGH FEBRUARY; 20/03/2018 PREIT Announces Dynamic Remerchandising at Dartmouth Mall as Part of Ongoing Commitment to Enhancing the Shopper Experience; 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Modifies, Extends Two of Its $150 Million 5-Yr Term Loans; 29/05/2018 – PREIT – EXECUTION OF MODIFICATION & EXTENSION OF $400 MLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND 2 $150 MLN 5-YEAR TERM LOANS; 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Modifies, Extends $400 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – PREIT Executes New Leases with Forever 21 Representing Portfolio Appeal to Quality Retail Brands

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold ASPS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 5,500 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $7.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (Prn) by 650,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold PEI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes.