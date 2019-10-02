As Alphabet Class C (GOOG) Stock Price Rose, Grand Jean Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $6.74 Million; Xilinx (XLNX) Holder Bridgeway Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) by 42.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 6,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% . The institutional investor held 8,535 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.23 million, down from 14,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alphabet Inc Class C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $29.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1175.53. About 751,672 shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has declined 0.25% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.25% the S&P500.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 2,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 62,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.34M, up from 59,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.83. About 2.43 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 2.70, from 0.63 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold GOOG shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 145,132 shares or 179.14% more from 51,992 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M Kraus reported 3.03% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Moreover, Nadler Finance Grp Inc Inc Inc has 0.27% invested in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). American Rech And Mgmt Co invested 0.34% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Tanaka Management holds 0.59% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) or 176 shares. The Connecticut-based Baxter Bros has invested 2.19% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). 25,731 were accumulated by Check Mgmt Inc Ca. Grimes & holds 0.31% or 3,778 shares. Grand Jean invested in 3.74% or 8,535 shares. Enterprise Fincl Svcs invested in 0.01% or 38 shares. Cohen Capital Mngmt holds 340 shares. Welch Grp holds 0.03% or 265 shares in its portfolio. Ruggie Cap invested in 0.05% or 25 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Mengis Management, Oregon-based fund reported 4,459 shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt Inc has 5 shares.

Analysts await Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $12.75 EPS, down 2.37% or $0.31 from last year’s $13.06 per share. GOOG’s profit will be $8.84B for 23.05 P/E if the $12.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $14.21 actual EPS reported by Alphabet Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.27% negative EPS growth.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5,500 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800 shares, and cut its stake in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEMKT:RLGT).