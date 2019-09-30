As Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) Share Value Rose, Holder Selkirk Management Has Lowered Its Position; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Lowered by $11.87 Million

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 28.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 412,500 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.27 million, down from 575,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 771,803 shares traded or 9.20% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% . The hedge fund held 6,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93M, down from 6,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Alphabet Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $849.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1225.4. About 447,515 shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has declined 0.96% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.96% the S&P500.

Analysts await Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $12.55 EPS, down 3.91% or $0.51 from last year’s $13.06 per share. GOOGL’s profit will be $8.70B for 24.41 P/E if the $12.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $14.21 actual EPS reported by Alphabet Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.68% negative EPS growth.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $7.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) by 419,676 shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $17.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (Put) (NYSE:RL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 86,400 shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based Highland Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 750,696 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,826 shares. Sg Americas Ltd holds 0.01% or 10,626 shares. 2,215 are held by Advisory Network Ltd Llc. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,935 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 5,438 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Rech Incorporated accumulated 8,643 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt reported 8,837 shares. First Interstate Bancorp invested in 3,721 shares. Premier Asset Limited Liability Company holds 3,445 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl reported 16,371 shares. Oberndorf William E, California-based fund reported 74,252 shares.