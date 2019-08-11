As Alphabet C Non (GOOG) Shares Rose, Baxter Bros Raised Stake; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Semper Augustus Investments Group Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.30 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Alphabet C Non (GOOG) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 367 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% . The institutional investor held 8,654 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15M, up from 8,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Alphabet C Non for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $824.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $16.79 during the last trading session, reaching $1188.01. About 1.01M shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has declined 0.25% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.25% the S&P500.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $428.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco (NYSE:SYY) by 9,004 shares to 51,002 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 1,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,975 shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc Com (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold GOOG shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 51,992 shares or 2.74% less from 53,454 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes Incorporated has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Horrell Capital accumulated 5 shares. Cullinan invested in 4,000 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Cohen Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.09% or 320 shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,464 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Ashford Capital Mgmt accumulated 318 shares. Baxter Bros reported 2.37% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Mengis Capital Management Inc holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) for 4,292 shares. Ent Finance Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Columbia Asset Management reported 3,374 shares. M Kraus And holds 3.44% or 5,011 shares. Hikari Power Ltd owns 3,900 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Grand Jean Cap Management Incorporated has invested 7.06% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Amer Rech & Mngmt owns 965 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Nadler Financial Grp Inc reported 832 shares.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.