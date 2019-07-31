As Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Valuation Declined, Holder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Decreased Its Position by $368,186; Merck & Co. (MRK) Shareholder Markston International Trimmed Its Holding

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 6.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 5,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09M, down from 91,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $84.24. About 4.53 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 09/03/2018 – BTK for autoimmune diseases — In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle $LLY; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 018741 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 16/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA: PD-L1+ LUNG PATIENTS RESPONDED TO TGF DRUG IN TRIAL; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 16/03/2018 – Massachusetts court: Merck can be sued over generic drug injury; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 18/04/2018 – blacq: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit: sources FRANKFURT/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Generic

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 95.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 4,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 185 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 4,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.07. About 206,767 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam and Collaborators to Present Clinical Study Results in Acute Hepatic Porphyrias (AHPs) at The 53rd International Liver; 07/05/2018 – MDCO: INCLISIRAN DATA SHOWS CUTS IN SUBTYPES OF BAD CHOLESTEROL; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM APOLLO STUDY SHOWS DECREASE IN HOSPITALIZATION; 08/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTS FIRST IND IN LATE 2019/EARLY 2020, AND CAPACITY FOR SUSTAINED PIPELINE OF ONE OR MORE CNS INDS PER YEAR THEREAFTER; 23/04/2018 – Alnylam Receives Positive Opinion for Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union for ALN-TTRsc02, a Subcutaneously Delivered; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.41; 14/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PRESENTS NEW POSITIVE CLINICAL RESULTS FOR GIVOSIRAN,

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Gp Lc stated it has 0.16% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Garland Cap Mgmt invested in 4.22% or 73,192 shares. West Chester Capital Advsr reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc Oh holds 31,391 shares. The Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.61% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Adirondack Tru owns 10,561 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Accredited reported 11,976 shares stake. Ameritas Prtn Inc owns 109,936 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0.18% stake. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel Inc has invested 1.99% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Putnam Llc holds 5.84 million shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. King Wealth owns 14,093 shares. British Columbia Inv Management reported 851,121 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International I (NYSE:PM) by 3,715 shares to 83,221 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corporation (NYSE:CSX) by 5,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,636 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 39,919 are held by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co. Swiss Natl Bank owns 302,800 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Baillie Gifford & has invested 0.58% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 35,305 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Legal And General Group Public Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 0% or 13,686 shares. Utah Retirement holds 17,813 shares. Dodge Cox has 5.00 million shares. Allstate holds 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 6,840 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.02% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Cap Ww Investors owns 137,700 shares. Asset Mngmt accumulated 17,664 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rhenman Prtn Asset Management has invested 1% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 63,050 shares to 200,250 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 16,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

