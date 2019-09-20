As Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stock Declined, Sio Capital Management Boosted by $5.21 Million Its Holding; Btr Capital Management Lowered Universal Display (OLED) Position by $1.09 Million as Valuation Rose

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 67.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 2,750 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $517,000, down from 8,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $183.47. About 159,308 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 91.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 72,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 151,553 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.00M, up from 79,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 42,265 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 15/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Names Colleen Reitan to Bd of Directors; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM RETAINS GLOBAL RIGHTS TO LUMASIRAN, AN INVESTIGATIONAL; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Lumasiran Was Recently Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam and Collaborators to Present Clinical Study Results in Acute Hepatic Porphyrias (AHPs) at The 53rd International Liver Congress™ of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL); 29/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on Amyloidosis

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $536.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 by 8,228 shares to 105,573 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $27.54M for 80.47 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold OLED shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Natl Bank And Tru accumulated 226 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 297,408 shares. The Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Lpl Fincl Ltd Co has 0% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 8,381 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Inc Ca, California-based fund reported 700 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 2,900 shares. Td Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 301,383 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 0.02% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.02% or 12,600 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.13% or 7,458 shares. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,750 shares. Jane Street Ltd Com owns 12,375 shares. 2,296 are held by Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp owns 5,281 shares.

