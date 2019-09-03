As Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stock Declined, Shareholder Wexford Capital LP Cut Its Holding; Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) Market Valuation Rose While Penn Capital Management Co Decreased Holding by $1.43 Million

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 5,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $491,000, down from 10,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.04. About 444,068 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – IN NEW POST-HOC ANALYSIS, PATISIRAN REDUCED COMPOSITE RATE OF ALL-CAUSE HOSPITALIZATION, MORTALITY BY ABOUT 50%, RELATIVE TO PLACEBO; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR $1.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.14; 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ACCELERATING DEVELOPMENT, PHASE 3 IN LATE 2018; 08/05/2018 – ALNY: PRECLINICAL DATA SHOWS CNS DELIVERY OF RNAI THERAPEUTICS; 15/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS ON MAY 12, CO’S BOARD EXPANDED SIZE OF BOARD FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH); 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 06/03/2018 Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming March Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 102,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.70% . The hedge fund held 95,129 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 197,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 10,024 shares traded. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 8.08% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO; 24/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer And Robyn Reid Controller; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 16/03/2018 SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – ON MARCH 12 J. ADAM SOTHEN TENDERED RESIGNATION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer; 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO; 26/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 20/04/2018 – SONA NAMES JEFFREY CULVER PRESIDENT & COO

Analysts await Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-2.17 EPS, up 10.70% or $0.26 from last year’s $-2.43 per share. After $-2.02 actual EPS reported by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% negative EPS growth.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 43,615 shares to 73,075 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 226,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Maverick Capital holds 3.98% or 3.21 million shares. Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 20,971 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated invested in 0% or 50 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc accumulated 19 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 351,013 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 52,412 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 59,725 shares. New York-based Jane Street Grp Limited Com has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Morgan Stanley reported 1.22M shares. 48,791 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Wexford Limited Partnership holds 5,250 shares. 471,024 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Management. D E Shaw stated it has 11,214 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Ltd has 0.13% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Analysts await Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SONA’s profit will be $8.45 million for 10.28 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 109,538 shares to 292,865 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardlytics Inc by 36,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.59, from 2.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold SONA shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.04 million shares or 1.67% more from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 21,215 shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 4,085 shares. Pinnacle Limited invested in 79,289 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 183,978 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Acadian Asset Limited Co holds 0% or 67,516 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). 114,458 are owned by Bridgeway Management. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 18,088 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walthausen & Co Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 71,430 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Blackrock Incorporated owns 0% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 1.14 million shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 678 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 2,975 shares or 0% of all its holdings.