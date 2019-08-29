As Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stock Declined, Ghost Tree Capital Has Upped Holding; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Has Raised by Lipe & Dalton

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 328.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $81.61. About 340,113 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1); 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $141.2M; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 08/05/2018 – Poised to launch its first marketing effort, Alnylam makes a big leap into CNS diseases and Alzheimer’s $ALNY; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – CO WILL RETAIN ENTIRETY OF ITS ROYALTY ENTITLEMENT ON COMMERCIALIZATION OF ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICAL’S PATISIRAN; 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $128.26. About 4.85 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $135.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,135 shares to 12,009 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd owns 15,384 shares. Sta Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,175 shares. Cardinal Cap Management holds 1.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 132,666 shares. Yorktown Mngmt holds 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 8,400 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,272 shares or 0% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd holds 0.03% or 203 shares in its portfolio. Schwartz Counsel invested 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited invested in 199,700 shares. Selway Asset stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 0.92% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,312 shares. Sit Inv Associates stated it has 278,015 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Incorporated has 1.41% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Winfield Assocs invested 0.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Art Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 14,410 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Foundation Resource Mngmt holds 1,509 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 250,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $11.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 35,305 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,950 shares. Cls Investments Lc holds 0% or 600 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Tekla Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.51% or 133,458 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 60,257 shares. Cibc Asset has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Alkeon Cap Mngmt Llc reported 402,500 shares. Hsbc Pcl has 8,375 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 15.95 million are owned by Fmr Limited Liability. Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.38% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Amp Capital Investors Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.01% or 52,412 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 45,540 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

