As Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Shares Declined, Ghost Tree Capital Boosted by $10.70 Million Its Holding; Woodmont Investment Counsel Increases Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 7611.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 190,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 192,796 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.77 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 328.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $80.69. About 504,297 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 14/04/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Positive Clinical Results for Givosiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Acute; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Demonstrated Improvement in Multiple Quality of Life Measures, Vs. Placebo; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY; 01/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATISIRAN DEMONSTRATED IMPROVEMENT IN MULTIPLE QUALITY OF LIFE MEASURES, COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ADVANCING LUMASIRAN TO PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th Intl Symposium on Amyloidosis; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR $1.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.14

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 10,080 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Lc accumulated 987,770 shares. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Sectoral Asset Management owns 391,041 shares. Aperio Grp Lc owns 26,811 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Artal Group has invested 1.72% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 27,303 are held by Comerica Bankshares. 9,650 are held by Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks. Rock Springs Capital Lp invested in 0.84% or 233,500 shares. Legal And General Gru Pcl owns 0.03% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 474,582 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 59,725 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0.03% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 456,281 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.13% or 14,145 shares.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 25,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $11.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tricida Inc.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gulf Int State Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.08% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Fmr Llc has 2.07M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cohen Capital owns 73,840 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Citadel Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 726,043 shares. Cordasco Fin Network reported 3,504 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Il reported 0.04% stake. Bp Public Ltd Com reported 80,000 shares. Lvm Capital Mgmt Mi reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 220,800 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 2.50 million shares. 697,839 are held by Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 14,967 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 19,584 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated holds 29,003 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa accumulated 55,956 shares or 0.01% of the stock.