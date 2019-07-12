As Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Share Value Declined, Holder Sio Capital Management Cut by $7.02 Million Its Stake; Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Decreased Its Surmodics (SRDX) Stake as Market Value Declined

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 13,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 43,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $581.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 36,715 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 13.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF A NEW .018” LOW-PROFILE PTA; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics Announces Leadership Change And Appointment Of Interim CFO; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance of a New .018” Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets From Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Pdt Solutions Portfolio; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics: Andrew LaFrence Will Resign as Chief Fincl Officer (CFO) Effective May 25; 15/05/2018 – Surmodics Rises for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS CFO LAFRENCE TO RESIGN; 04/04/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO TERMINATED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED NOV 2, 2016 WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q Net $1.53M; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS INC – TIMOTHY ARENS, VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT AND STRATEGY, WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 48.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 75,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,153 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40 million, down from 154,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $72.03. About 252,004 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Intends to Initiate Lumasiran Phase 3 Study in Mid-2018; 03/04/2018 – SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC SLN.L SAYS BROUGHT PATENT INFRINGEMENT PROCEEDINGS IN PORTUGAL AGAINST ALNYLAM’S PATISIRAN PRODUCT; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q NET REV. $21.9M, EST. $33.9M; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 14/04/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Positive Clinical Results for Givosiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Acute Hepatic Porphyrias; 20/04/2018 – Biotech companies Alnylam, Dicerna settle trade secrets case; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM ACHIEVES ALIGNMENT W/ FDA ON ACCELERATED DEVELOPMENT; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on Amyloidosis; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam and Collaborators to Present Clinical Study Results in Acute Hepatic Porphyrias (AHPs) at The 53rd International Liver Congress™ of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL)

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 39,389 shares to 107,428 shares, valued at $14.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 18,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Analysts await Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-2.06 earnings per share, down 12.57% or $0.23 from last year’s $-1.83 per share. After $-1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.62 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 81.48% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SRDX’s profit will be $729,695 for 199.20 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Surmodics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.