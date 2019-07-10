As Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Share Price Declined, Holder Ghost Tree Capital Upped Position; Cleararc Capital Has Trimmed Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $437,157

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 328.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $74.11. About 579,902 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 14/04/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Positive Clinical Results for Givosiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Acute Hepatic Porphyrias; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SETTLEMENT DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY LICENSE TO ALNYLAM’S GALNAC CONJUGATE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS EMA PRIME DESIGNATION FOR ACCELERATED LUMASIRAN,; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Resolves Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.41; 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Doesn’t Include Any License to Alnylam’s GalNAc Conjugate Intellectual Property

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 2,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26 million, down from 77,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 16.02 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – DrChrono Launches Apple Hardware Leasing Bundles for Doctors and Medical Practices; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 19/04/2018 – Apple Adds Earth Day Donations to Trade-in and Recycling Program; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Jimmy Iovine shifts to consulting role at Apple Music; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 11/05/2018 – Tap Systems Introduces Support for Apple’s VoiceOver Screen Reader; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Apple will have to come to India sooner or later: MeitY officials; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tricida Inc by 100,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Obseva Sa.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 19 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com owns 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 120 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Co holds 1,732 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 700 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 11,214 shares. Dodge And Cox, California-based fund reported 5.00M shares. Moreover, Van Eck Assoc has 0.06% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 125,273 shares. Frontier Capital Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 68,126 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 80,000 shares. Allstate Corp holds 6,840 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Federated Pa accumulated 527,151 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 20,971 shares. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 30,137 shares.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.54 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Inv Management Co Limited Liability owns 0.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,527 shares. Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Synovus Fincl holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 377,968 shares. Macnealy Hoover Incorporated stated it has 4.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cypress Mngmt (Wy), Wyoming-based fund reported 30,055 shares. M&R Cap reported 92,952 shares or 4.33% of all its holdings. Ipswich Management holds 48,125 shares or 2.99% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Company holds 1% or 161,760 shares. Moreover, Fcg Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 1.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Asset Advsr Lc holds 47,326 shares. Aviance Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 3,772 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability reported 286,896 shares. Altfest L J Communications reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Company Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 58,041 shares. Apriem Advisors, California-based fund reported 69,554 shares.