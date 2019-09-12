As Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Market Value Declined, Farallon Capital Management Raised Stake; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Lowered Manhattan Bridge Capital Com (LOAN) Stake as Stock Rose

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc Com (LOAN) by 91.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 55,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 4,986 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $355,000, down from 60,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 5,140 shares traded. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) has declined 8.32% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical LOAN News: 19/04/2018 – Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – BDO Position in Manhattan Bridge Reported in Error (Correct); 23/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOAN); 19/03/2018 – Manhattan Bridge Capital 2017 EPS 42c; 19/03/2018 Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Results for 2017; 16/04/2018 – Manhattan Bridge Capital 1Q EPS 12c; 19/03/2018 – Manhattan Bridge Capital 2017 Rev $5.92M; 23/05/2018 – Bdo Wealth Advisors Buys New 28% Position in Manhattan Bridge

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.82M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $86.7. About 10,560 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Reduced Composite Rate of All-Cause Hospitalization and Mortality by About 50%, Relative to Placebo; 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.41; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Plans to Accelerate Lumasiran Development With Phase 3 Start in Late 2018; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Reduced Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins Back to Normal in 68% to 90% of Patient Studied; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Demonstrated Improvement in Multiple Quality of Life Measures, Vs. Placebo; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – ALL OTHER SETTLEMENT TERMS ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results From tAPOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam: Data Will Demonstrate the Potential of Patisiran to Alleviate Multiple manifestations of hATTR Amyloidosis

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc by 300,000 shares to 544,085 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 205,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 995,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Gp Llp has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks reported 9,650 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd reported 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Landscape Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,145 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cap Ww Investors holds 137,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie has 0.01% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 62,288 shares. Sio Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.65% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.13% or 199,372 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 3,950 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp invested in 0.15% or 398,928 shares. Moreover, Sector Gamma As has 0.84% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Piedmont Advisors Inc holds 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 6,535 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0% or 32,800 shares. Maverick Limited stated it has 4.45% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 62,454 shares to 66,023 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 80,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP).