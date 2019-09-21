As Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Market Value Declined, 12 West Capital Management LP Increased Its Stake; United Capital Financial Advisers Lifted Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stake by $4.77 Million

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 60.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 16,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 43,217 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.73M, up from 27,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.37 million shares traded or 35.72% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.33 million, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 495,294 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – IN NEW POST-HOC ANALYSIS, PATISIRAN REDUCED COMPOSITE RATE OF ALL-CAUSE HOSPITALIZATION, MORTALITY BY ABOUT 50%, RELATIVE TO PLACEBO; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Drove Sustained Lowering of Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Co Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad Cholesterol; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Resolves Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO INITIATE LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY IN MID-2018, WITH TOPLINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN 2019; 15/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS ON MAY 12, CO’S BOARD EXPANDED SIZE OF BOARD FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES TOPLINE RESULTS IN ’19; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM: PACT TO DISCOVER NEW TREATMENTS FOR NASH

