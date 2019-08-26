As Ally Finl (ALLY) Stock Rose, Shareholder Glendon Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake; Thompson Investment Management Decreased Its Holding in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) by $771,600 as Stock Declined

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71 million, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $30.45. About 653,059 shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 03/05/2018 – Ally Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ally Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALLY); 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 23/03/2018 – TIME and Ally Financial Honor North Carolina Auto Dealer; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net Financing Rev $1.05 Billion; 25/05/2018 – Ally Financial at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 11/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 66C

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 9,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 204,575 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.53 million, down from 214,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $67.83. About 2.87M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63M and $404.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 47,713 shares to 2.93 million shares, valued at $119.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.70M for 7.85 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Limited Liability owns 56.86 million shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Winfield invested 0.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cibc Commercial Bank Usa stated it has 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 16,000 were accumulated by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. Fincl Architects Inc accumulated 642 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 2.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Goelzer Inv Mngmt reported 233,239 shares. Grace And White Inc New York holds 43,427 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth stated it has 36,494 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price holds 64,513 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs accumulated 34,506 shares. Coldstream Inc owns 0.49% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 69,081 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 199,930 shares. 207,624 are owned by St Germain D J.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD) by 3,680 shares to 11,155 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX).

