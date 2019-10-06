As Ally Finl (ALLY) Stock Rose, Glendon Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake by $3.00 Million; Birinyi Associates Increases Stake in Autozone (AZO)

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.85 million, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 3.10 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple Dealership lnventories; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 66C; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names David Shevsky Oper Chief of Auto Finance; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Compound Annual Adjusted EPS Growth of at Least 18%; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Jason Schugel Chief Risk Officer; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Total Deposits $97.4 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – 2018 CORE ROTCE TARGET OF 10.5 PCT – 11.5 PCT

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 1,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $8 during the last trading session, reaching $1060.33. About 179,398 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $238.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 3,250 shares to 14,794 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,012 shares, and cut its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd reported 16,442 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0.1% or 2.31 million shares. Greystone Managed Invests Inc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 8,447 shares. 37,663 are held by Principal Grp. Marshfield Assoc reported 8.28% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Cibc Ww accumulated 3,127 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 4,730 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability stated it has 281 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 0.12% or 108,537 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 3,770 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 8,259 shares stake. Voloridge Investment Management Lc has 12,895 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Redwood Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake. Smith Asset Limited Partnership has invested 1.31% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Value Investors Buy AutoZone (AZO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AutoZone – Next Stop: All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Day Ahead: Top 3 Things to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Thursdayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Beyond Meat, US Steel, Check Point Software, Applied Materials, AutoZone, Costco and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “New Ally Home Survey: Surprising Reasons Why Americans Have a Favorite Room in their Home – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “What to expect as $35M makeover of Memorial Stadium begins – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Digital mortgage lender seeks to hire 1,000 in Charlotte over next five years – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jimmie Johnson and Ally Team Up to Help Get Kids on Track for Success – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.