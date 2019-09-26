As Ally Finl (ALLY) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Glendon Capital Management LP Cut Position; As Moog (MOG.A) Market Value Were Volatile, Redwood Investments Upped Position

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.85 million, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 2.04M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Total Deposits $97.4 Billion; 27/03/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Ally Financial Set to Open New Innovation Hub in North Carolina; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 19/04/2018 – Ally Announces Leadership Changes; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINL SEES 1Q 2018 NET FINACING REVENUE UP 6% TO 8% YOY; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Noninterest Expense Up 4%-6%; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Deale; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2 Notes; 03/05/2018 – Ally Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Moog Inc (MOG.A) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 7,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 247,535 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.17 million, up from 239,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Moog Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.12. About 136,066 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 16/03/2018 – Moog Inc. Declares Quaterly Dividend of 25c; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS $0.20; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC QTRLY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATIONS OF $1.16; 19/04/2018 – MOOG® Announces Expanded Applications for its Complete Knuckle Assembly; 08/03/2018 – Extensive New Campaign Reminds Auto Service Professionals, ‘If it’s Not in a MOOG® Box, it’s Not MOOG’; 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY SALES ABOUT $2.69B, EST. $2.62B; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $170 MILLION; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 2018 EPS $2.67; 27/04/2018 – Moog to Wind Down Activities in Wind Pitch Control Business by Year-End; 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY ADJ. EPS $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS 20C, EST. $4.25

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.70M for 8.73 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.