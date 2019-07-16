As Ally Finl (ALLY) Stock Price Rose, Luxor Capital Group LP Has Increased by $34.12 Million Its Position; Photronics (PLAB) Stake Maintained by Quantum Capital Management

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 43.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 147,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 483,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 336,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $557.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About 182,031 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.81% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 45.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.04 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.12M, up from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 2.75M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 19/04/2018 – Ally Announces Leadership Changes; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Adjusted Efficiency Ratio in Low 40s Percent; 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 03/04/2018 – Personetics and its Customers to Discuss Al in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Noninterest Expense Up 4%-5%; 19/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – DOUG TIMMERMAN NAMED PRESIDENT OF AUTO FINANCE; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Common Shareholder Equity $30.23/Share; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY EPS: $0.57; ADJUSTED EPS $0.68

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 61,828 shares to 89,776 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midstates Pete Co Inc by 129,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,016 shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

More notable recent Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 22, 2019 : LOW, TGT, CM, ADI, VFC, AAP, GOGL, PLAB, ECC, AFMD – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Are Betting On Care.com Inc (CRCM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Should Value Investors Buy Photronics (PLAB) Stock? – Zacks.com” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski – 3/3/2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Photronics, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $86,664 activity. Shares for $59,752 were sold by Progler Christopher J. On Friday, March 15 JORDAN JOHN P bought $9,250 worth of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) or 1,000 shares. $16,170 worth of stock was sold by Burr Richelle E on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold PLAB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 654,950 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential Fincl Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd has 0.03% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 177,814 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Petrus Lta has invested 0.05% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Morgan Stanley owns 22,663 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Limited Co reported 31,055 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 0.01% or 62,672 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0.03% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Glenmede Tru Commerce Na stated it has 271 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). 75,200 were reported by Strs Ohio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 282,599 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Ally Charlotte Center in uptown hits construction milestone – Charlotte Business Journal” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ally Financial Q4 bolstered by retail deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ally Financial Inc.’s (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.