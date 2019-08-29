As Ally Finl (ALLY) Stock Price Rose, Holder Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Stake; Scotia Capital Has Trimmed Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $801,528

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 4,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 163,678 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.86M, down from 168,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $167.48. About 8.06 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 130,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 3.81M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.84M, down from 3.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.79. About 1.93M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Net Financing Revenue Up 6%-8%, Ex-Core OID; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC SEES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 20 PCT TO 30 PCT FOR 2018 – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – 2018 CORE ROTCE TARGET OF 10.5 PCT – 11.5 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 02/04/2018 – Ally Encourages Children to Practice Money Mindfulness This Financial Literacy Month; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net Financing Rev $1.05 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 66C; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple De

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 16,152 shares to 33,675 shares, valued at $14.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 19,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

