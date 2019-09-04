As Ally Finl (ALLY) Stock Price Rose, Glendon Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $6.75 Million Its Position; Tobam Stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) Has Upped by $1.13 Million

Tobam increased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) by 27.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 34,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 160,322 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 6,666 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Ritchie Is Said to Weigh Leaving Firm This Year; 30/04/2018 – JCPenney, Lionel Ritchie in Collaboration for Bedding and Bath Line; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank: Global Markets Chief Garth Ritchie Is Made Sole Head of Investment Bank; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS €35+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN MOERDIJK, NLD AUCTION; 06/03/2018 – Heat Magazine: EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Crosby opens up about Joshua Ritchie romance; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 17C; 30/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros.’ Nashville auction features late-model equipment from close to 100 owners

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71M, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $31.37. About 69,771 shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2 Notes; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $259M, EST. $269.7M; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Ally prime auto loan ABS issued between 2016 and 2017; 03/04/2018 – Personetics and its Customers to Discuss Al in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – FRANKLIN HOBBS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF LORD ABBETT & COMPANY EFFECTIVE APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Au; 27/03/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Ally Financial Set to Open New Innovation Hub in North Carolina; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Compound Annual Adjusted EPS Growth of at Least 18%; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q EPS 57c

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.69M for 8.09 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63 million and $404.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 47,713 shares to 2.93 million shares, valued at $119.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in P G & E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 1.09 million shares to 8,157 shares, valued at $145,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 9,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,755 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).