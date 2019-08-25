As Ally Finl (ALLY) Stock Price Rose, Glendon Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position; Noble Energy (NBL) Shareholder Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Boosted Position by $6.77 Million

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 36.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 282,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.83 million, up from 762,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 6.22M shares traded or 16.03% up from the average. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Strategic Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Noble Energy at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 21/04/2018 – DJ Noble Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBL)

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71 million, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.1. About 3.05 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC ALLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Noninterest Expense Up 4%-6%; 03/04/2018 – Personetics and its Customers to Discuss Al in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference; 16/05/2018 – Ally Encourages Consumers to Save Their Savings with New Campaign; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINL SEES 1Q 2018 NET FINACING REVENUE UP 6% TO 8% YOY; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 66C; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Doug Timmerman Pres of Auto Finance; 02/04/2018 – Ally Encourages Children to Practice Money Mindfulness This Financial Literacy Month; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Jason Schugel Chief Risk Officer

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63M and $404.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stealthgas Inc (NASDAQ:GASS) by 1.28 million shares to 6.40M shares, valued at $22.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.69 million for 7.76 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.