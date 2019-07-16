As Ally Finl (ALLY) Shares Rose, Shareholder Landscape Capital Management Has Decreased by $1.27 Million Its Position; As Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Market Valuation Rose, Rbo & Co Has Decreased by $3.22 Million Its Position

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.46. About 3.00 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 75.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 47,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,027 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413,000, down from 62,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 1.06 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%; 03/04/2018 – Personetics and its Customers to Discuss Al in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC SEES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 20 PCT TO 30 PCT FOR 2018 – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY CORE ROTCE 10.6 PCT VS 8.2 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Net Financing Revenue Up 6%-8%, Ex-Core OID; 15/03/2018 ALLY FINL SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS GROWTH 20% TO 30%; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Au; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $259M, EST. $269.7M; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple Dealership lnventories

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 70,117 shares to 300,330 shares, valued at $12.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 475,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 684,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $349.45M for 9.02 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Ally Charlotte Center in uptown hits construction milestone – Charlotte Business Journal” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ally and NAMAD Recognize Emerging Auto Dealership Leader with the ‘Ally Sees Her’ Award – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ally Financial declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Jony Ive Leaves Apple; Savings Accounts See Rate Cuts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez International to Collaborate With Israeli FoodTech Incubator, The Kitchen, to Lead the Future of Snacking – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MondelÄ“z International to Acquire Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International Takes Minority Investment in Uplift Food Start-Up – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05 million for 23.89 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Opportuni (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 22,224 shares to 676,538 shares, valued at $11.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & by 15,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 213,315 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Wallace Mngmt holds 44,661 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Co holds 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 126,080 shares. Schulhoff & Com accumulated 0.87% or 32,475 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Crestwood Advisors Gp Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 4,126 shares. Tremblant Cap Group Inc Incorporated holds 3.57% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.23 million shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 248,881 shares. Iowa Bank owns 4,860 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.23% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 108,104 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability has 1,211 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jennison Associate Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 5.29M shares. Capital City Trust Fl accumulated 4,272 shares or 0.09% of the stock.