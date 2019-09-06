As Ally Finl (ALLY) Shares Rose, Holder Glendon Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Lipe & Dalton Trimmed Holding

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71 million, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.56. About 3.03 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Modest Dividend Growth Over Time; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net Financing Rev $1.05 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Ally Encourages Children to Practice Money Mindfulness This Financial Literacy Month; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Adjusted Efficiency Ratio in Low 40s Percent; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 25/05/2018 – Ally Financial at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 03/04/2018 – Personetics and its Customers to Discuss Al in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Au; 23/03/2018 – TIME and Ally Financial Honor North Carolina Auto Dealer; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Total Deposits $97.4 Billion

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 20,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 24,742 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 45,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.04. About 6.07M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $365.03M for 8.39 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63 million and $404.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stealthgas Inc (NASDAQ:GASS) by 1.28 million shares to 6.40M shares, valued at $22.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09 billion for 11.90 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Merchants Corp stated it has 100,283 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Edgestream Prtn LP owns 7,745 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Efg Asset Management (Americas) holds 8,217 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Lc holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 57.72M shares. Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Com invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tobam holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 328,080 shares. Eaton Vance has 1.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ingalls & Snyder Lc accumulated 0.67% or 238,117 shares. 23,083 are owned by Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca). Amer Assets Invest Mgmt Limited accumulated 140,000 shares. Beech Hill has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Phocas invested in 0.06% or 9,978 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cookson Peirce has invested 0.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Illinois-based Dearborn Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.93% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).