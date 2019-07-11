As Ally Finl (ALLY) Shares Rose, Holder Glendon Capital Management LP Decreased Position by $6.75 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Rose While Edge Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $608,811

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71M, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.57. About 2.26 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – 2018 CORE ROTCE TARGET OF 10.5 PCT – 11.5 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Ally prime auto loan ABS issued between 2016 and 2017; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ally Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALLY); 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 66C; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $261 Million; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names David Shevsky Oper Chief of Auto Finance

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,917 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, down from 117,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 4.37M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Finance Partners Lc has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ckw Gru accumulated 2,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First City Capital Mgmt Inc owns 21,333 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 856,383 shares. Lincoln Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,465 shares. 17,648 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca). Intact Mngmt holds 0.38% or 197,900 shares in its portfolio. First Bankshares Sioux Falls has 6,625 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 0.14% stake. Cordasco Fincl Networks reported 640 shares. Sun Life Inc invested 0.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.9% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alta Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 37,068 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd has 0.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 10,963 shares. 844,644 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.18 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,949 shares to 152,018 shares, valued at $17.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co The (NYSE:BA) by 928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63 million and $404.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 142,198 shares to 699,282 shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $349.44 million for 8.97 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.