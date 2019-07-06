As Ally Finl (ALLY) Share Value Rose, Holder Glendon Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position by $6.75 Million; As Carpenter Technology (CRS) Share Value Rose, Huber Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $438,075

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71M, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.51. About 4.07 million shares traded or 23.58% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Doug Timmerman Pres of Auto Finance; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – FRANKLIN HOBBS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF LORD ABBETT & COMPANY EFFECTIVE APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Return on Equity 7.5%; 03/05/2018 – Ally Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2 Notes; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 19/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – DOUG TIMMERMAN NAMED PRESIDENT OF AUTO FINANCE; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followe

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 9,735 shares as the company's stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 311,544 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28 million, up from 301,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.73. About 119,088 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 15.24% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 18/04/2018 – Carpenter Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. Exits Carpenter Tech; 30/04/2018 – Guy Carpenter Licenses First-of-its-Kind Cyber Risk Modeling Platform from CyberCube Following Strategic Alliance; 03/05/2018 – Carpenter Technology to Participate in the Credit Suisse Additive Manufacturing Symposium; 07/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference May 10; 16/04/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Hosts Successful "Leading the Way" Conference Honoring Women Pioneers in the Carpenter's Union; 23/04/2018 – William F. Carpenter III Reports 5.3% Stake In LifePoint Health; 13/04/2018 – Carpenter Technology Announces Conference Call and Webcast; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Carpenter Tech May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down

More notable recent Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Carpenter Enhances Additive Manufacturing Capabilities With Acquisition of LPW Technology Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Carpenter Technology Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Is Carpenter Technology (CRS) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Carpenter Technology Corporation’s (NYSE:CRS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 102,000 shares to 857,564 shares, valued at $23.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 25,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,090 shares, and cut its stake in Comtech Telecommunications C (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CRS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 3.14% less from 43.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,392 are owned by Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 36,198 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 20,955 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 211,949 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 98,004 shares. Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has invested 0.01% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) or 11,904 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,000 shares stake. Engines Advisors Limited Com invested in 10,845 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.02% or 32,999 shares. Petrus Company Lta reported 8,530 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 145,993 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 50,637 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership holds 6,258 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.01% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS).

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $349.49M for 8.95 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63 million and $404.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 47,713 shares to 2.93 million shares, valued at $119.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.