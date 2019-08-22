As Ally Finl (ALLY) Share Value Rose, Holder Ejf Capital Cut Stake by $20.30 Million; Inverness Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake in Dover (DOV) by $7.10 Million

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 81.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 751,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 170,113 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, down from 921,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.13. About 2.28M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 19/04/2018 – Ally Announces Leadership Changes; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q EPS 57c; 27/03/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Ally Financial Set to Open New Innovation Hub in North Carolina; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple De; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followe; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC SEES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 20 PCT TO 30 PCT FOR 2018 – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 23/03/2018 – TIME and Ally Financial Honor North Carolina Auto Dealer; 02/04/2018 – Ally Encourages Children to Practice Money Mindfulness This Financial Literacy Month; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 76,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 865,966 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.23 million, down from 942,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $91.68. About 688,717 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover; 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Planning Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 26,508 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 54,801 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 0.54% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Kentucky-based Atlas Browninc has invested 0.3% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 3,351 shares. Pnc Svcs stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Moreover, Fulton Bancorp Na has 0.04% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 6,075 shares. Yorktown Management And Rech Co reported 2,200 shares. Benedict Fin Advsrs invested in 1.02% or 25,057 shares. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 5,174 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bank The has 27,516 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tradition Capital Lc has invested 0.07% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has 131,243 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors has 0.02% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 17,243 shares. James Invest stated it has 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.52M for 14.98 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 32,634 shares to 122,512 shares, valued at $12.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Banks (NYSE:STI) by 154,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmark Group Inc by 433,360 shares to 2.89M shares, valued at $24.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 14,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

