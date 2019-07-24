As Ally Finl (ALLY) Share Value Rose, Glendon Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake; Equinix (EQIX) Share Value Rose While Strs Ohio Has Cut Stake by $3.68 Million

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71M, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 3.61 million shares traded or 6.49% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $259M, EST. $269.7M; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q EPS 57c; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 23/03/2018 – TIME and Ally Financial Honor North Carolina Auto Dealer; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINL SEES 1Q 2018 NET FINACING REVENUE UP 6% TO 8% YOY; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA REDUCED SHPG, ALLY, DWDP, WFC, FB IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Net Financing Revenue Up 6%-8%, Ex-Core OID; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followed by “Modern Millennial”; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 8,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,526 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.85 million, down from 155,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $508.32. About 274,066 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KSP Research sees NYCB, Ally well set for four rate cuts – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Fans Have a New Ally to Help Bring a Major League Soccer Team to Charlotte and the Carolinas – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Panthers’ MLS bid scores financial heavyweight as lead soccer sponsor – Charlotte Business Journal” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ally Financial +4.3% as Q2 shows retail deposit, auto finance growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63 million and $404.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 142,198 shares to 699,282 shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

