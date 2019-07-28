As Ally Finl (ALLY) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Glendon Capital Management LP Cut Position; Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Maintains Stake in Halliburton Co (Holding Company) (HAL)

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71M, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.25B market cap company. It closed at $33.73 lastly. It is down 8.97% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY CORE ROTCE 10.6 PCT VS 8.2 PCT; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – 2018 CORE ROTCE TARGET OF 10.5 PCT – 11.5 PCT; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 66C; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – FRANKLIN HOBBS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF LORD ABBETT & COMPANY EFFECTIVE APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Jason Schugel Chief Risk Officer; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Net Financing Revenue Up 3%-6%, Ex-Core OID; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC ALLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $261 Million; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Halliburton Co (Holding Company) (HAL) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A bought 22,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 142,308 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, up from 119,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Halliburton Co (Holding Company) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 6.55 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63M and $404.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 142,198 shares to 699,282 shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 15,222 shares to 61,202 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 24,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,041 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Liability Company reported 20,977 shares. Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. 436 are held by Csat Advisory Lp. Ing Groep Nv owns 29,114 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Srb holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 22,983 shares. Heritage Management Corp accumulated 194,510 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% or 323,676 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 23,550 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel accumulated 8,299 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 49,658 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 9,350 shares. First Foundation holds 0.93% or 533,825 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 3.85M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Bank Of Mellon has 0.06% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 6.87M shares.