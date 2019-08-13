As Ally Finl (ALLY) Market Value Rose, Glendon Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding by $6.75 Million; Swedbank Trimmed Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Position by $1.04 Million; Market Value Rose

Swedbank decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 10,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.50 million, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 4.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71 million, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.36. About 1.65M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY EPS: $0.57; ADJUSTED EPS $0.68; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $261 Million; 03/04/2018 – Personetics and its Customers to Discuss Al in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference; 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2 Notes; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 15/03/2018 ALLY FINL SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS GROWTH 20% TO 30%

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.69M for 8.08 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63 million and $404.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 142,198 shares to 699,282 shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.98 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler invested 0.68% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fayez Sarofim And Company holds 1.94% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3.53M shares. Pinnacle Llc invested in 0% or 20,851 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 212,006 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Stadion Money Management Limited Co stated it has 9,822 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 59,819 are owned by Harvey Investment Com Limited Com. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 12,833 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt has 1.11% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 4.98 million shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Capital Ser Of America has 2,290 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pictet North America has 4,468 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 468 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Stellar Capital Limited Liability holds 2.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 32,725 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 32,310 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 244,949 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $198.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 521,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 937,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).