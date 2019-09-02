As Ally Financial (ALLY) Valuation Rose, Oaktree Capital Management LP Decreased Holding by $15.66 Million; Consolidated Edison (ED) Shareholder Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Cut Stake

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 580,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 11.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.34 million, down from 11.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.35. About 2.35 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Ally Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALLY); 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $259M, EST. $269.7M; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Compound Annual Adjusted EPS Growth of at Least 18%; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Says Auto Finance Vice Chairman Tim Russi to Leave Oct; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA REDUCED SHPG, ALLY, DWDP, WFC, FB IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Jason Schugel Chief Risk Officer; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 27/03/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Ally Financial Set to Open New Innovation Hub in North Carolina; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Net Financing Revenue Up 3%-6%, Ex-Core OID

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 45.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 4,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 5,186 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, down from 9,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $88.9. About 1.72 million shares traded or 8.93% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital LP reported 0.99% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Gw Henssler And Associate Limited invested 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.03% or 193,918 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 0.02% or 162,969 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Limited Co owns 416 shares. Assetmark reported 317,415 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.49% or 5,975 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Moreover, Commerce National Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 26,851 shares. Colonial Tru Advsr stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Sweden-based Nordea Investment Management has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Cibc Asset Management holds 0.02% or 38,289 shares.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 42 insider buys, and 0 sales for $140,689 activity. Muccilo Robert also bought $7,694 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. The insider Shukla Saumil P bought $4,315. $2,243 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Moore Elizabeth D. On Sunday, June 30 the insider McAvoy John bought $5,218. $7,615 worth of stock was bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D on Sunday, March 31. The insider HOGLUND ROBERT N bought 28 shares worth $2,353.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 8,062 shares to 30,363 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Val Etf (IVE) by 10,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,300 shares, and has risen its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC).

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $539.06M for 13.63 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pennymac Corp (Prn) by 10.05M shares to 33.92M shares, valued at $34.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Qiagen Nv (Prn).

