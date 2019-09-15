As Ally Financial (ALLY) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position by $6.00 Million; Deckers Outdoor Com (DECK) Holder Sawgrass Asset Management Raised Position

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 10.94M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $339.14M, down from 11.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 2.88M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC ALLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Adjusted Efficiency Ratio in Low 40s Percent; 15/03/2018 ALLY FINL SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS GROWTH 20% TO 30%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Net Financing Revenue Up 3%-6%, Ex-Core OID; 23/03/2018 – TIME and Ally Financial Honor North Carolina Auto Dealer; 19/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – DOUG TIMMERMAN NAMED PRESIDENT OF AUTO FINANCE; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Ally prime auto loan ABS issued between 2016 and 2017; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Adj Tangible Book Value $27.45/Share; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp Com (DECK) by 89.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 3,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 8,165 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 4,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $147.9. About 359,719 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 19C

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.71M for 9.02 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

