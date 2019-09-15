As Ally Financial (ALLY) Stock Rose, Shareholder Putnam Investments Has Decreased Its Holding; Oarsman Capital Has Decreased Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $455,392; Share Value Declined

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 27,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 222,954 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91 million, down from 250,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 2.88M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Noninterest Expense Up 4%-6%; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2 Notes; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY EPS: $0.57; ADJUSTED EPS $0.68; 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $259M, EST. $269.7M; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followed by “Modern Millennial”; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Retail Deposits $81.7 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followe; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Common Shareholder Equity $30.23/Share

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 5,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 21,549 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 27,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm BeginsTransaction to Exchange Four Series of Its Outstanding Notes Totaling $4B; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to back down in pursuit of Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn hostile bid for Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom cries foul as Qualcomm merger vote gets delayed; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 13/03/2018 – Trump pushes ‘America First’ with block to Qualcomm deal; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO SEEK PROTECTIONS FROM QUALCOMM FOR LOCAL FIRMS

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year's $0.91 per share. ALLY's profit will be $378.71 million for 9.02 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $44.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Materials Inc by 391,037 shares to 4.09M shares, valued at $78.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $220.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) by 32,760 shares to 209,209 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.