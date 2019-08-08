As Allstate Com Usd0.01 (ALL) Market Valuation Rose, Ftb Advisors Decreased Its Position; Republic Svcs (RSG) Position Has Upped by Keybank National Association

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 10,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 890,524 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.58M, up from 880,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $88.9. About 135,720 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp Com Usd0.01 (ALL) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 3,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 54,904 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, down from 58,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.1. About 107,897 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q EPS $2.63; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com Usd0.16 2/3 (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4,253 shares to 45,899 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc Usd0.0001 (NYSE:MDT) by 43,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corporation Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:ABC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) owns 8,798 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 28,076 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 72,496 shares. Schmidt P J invested 0.7% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Lakeview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 3,008 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 125,851 shares in its portfolio. 3,246 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. 34,809 are owned by Qs Invsts Lc. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd reported 151,825 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ckw Fin Grp owns 450 shares. Cleararc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Motco reported 922 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.01% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 34,500 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CRED) by 19,080 shares to 81,963 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 9,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,878 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).