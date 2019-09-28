As Allstate (ALL) Valuation Rose, Rr Partners LP Decreased Holding by $49.10 Million; Allstate Com (ALL) Shares Rose While Boston Advisors Has Increased Its Position

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corp Com (ALL) by 32.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 14,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 59,363 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04M, up from 44,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $107.83. About 1.29M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 486,100 shares as the company's stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 456,600 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.43M, down from 942,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $107.83. About 1.29 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutns (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 81,919 shares to 107,746 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 66,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,578 shares, and cut its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howard Capital Management accumulated 2,000 shares. Cognios Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.81% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Peoples Serv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 196 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt has invested 0.79% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Endurance Wealth Management has 772 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dock Street Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.36% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma reported 184,957 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Rmb Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 129 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Architects stated it has 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Interactive Financial Advsrs owns 2,376 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 111,699 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments invested in 0.01% or 12,258 shares. M&R Management holds 6,229 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 0.28% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 308,436 shares.

