As Allstate (ALL) Stock Value Rose, South Street Advisors Lowered by $851,640 Its Holding; Financial Advantage Trimmed Its Stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) by $1.80 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 52,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 144,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 864,762 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 9,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,250 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.38M, down from 119,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 1.27 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX)

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 33,295 shares to 48,555 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 6.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ALL’s profit will be $590.29M for 14.59 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $84.89M for 14.10 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. Armer Douglas N. sold 654 shares worth $22,583.