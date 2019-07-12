As Allstate (ALL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Cut by $6.80 Million Its Holding; 10-15 Associates Decreased Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $643,968 as Valuation Rose

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 91.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 72,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,437 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $606,000, down from 78,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $103.15. About 1.74 million shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 6,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,248 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99M, down from 169,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $114.38. About 4.47 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 26.98 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 7,467 shares to 208,285 shares, valued at $13.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. 1,026 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $99,936 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A. The insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million. On Wednesday, February 6 Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,910 shares. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. $3.90 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Natl Bank accumulated 10,824 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Paragon Capital Mngmt owns 10,199 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Clarkston Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 527,907 shares stake. Smithbridge Asset De reported 34,243 shares stake. Acg Wealth reported 0.48% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Strategic Fin Ser has 41,782 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.41% or 1.00 million shares. The Massachusetts-based St Germain D J has invested 1.89% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Westend Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 353,046 shares. Moreover, Oarsman Cap has 0.68% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fiduciary Finance Svcs Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boston Family Office Lc owns 1.23% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 109,177 shares. Moreover, Vestor Cap Ltd Liability has 0.57% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Green Square Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “In Case We’re Wrong About Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G signs on as â€˜launch partnerâ€™ for streaming service led by Meg Whitman – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on June 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G reaches for the sun in trademark application – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Almost Some Half-Day Fireworks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corporation Mi has 800 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 3,991 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership invested in 0.17% or 24,937 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co owns 323,058 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cutler Investment Counsel Lc invested 0.09% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Tompkins Financial has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Pggm Investments reported 929,017 shares stake. Murphy reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 28,684 shares. Canandaigua State Bank invested 0.19% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 9,557 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Sumitomo Life holds 17,128 shares. Motco holds 922 shares.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s (NYSE:MNR) ROE Of 2.9% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vaalco: Potential Deep Value Pick – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Say Partners With Knoll, Inc (NYSE:KNL) to Drive Deeper Engagement for All Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.