As Allstate (ALL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder American International Group Upped Its Stake; Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Raised Its Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $6.90 Million

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 110.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 28,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 54,343 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, up from 25,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 1.32M shares traded or 9.36% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 6,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 186,745 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59 million, up from 180,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $102.51. About 650,416 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 95,477 shares to 36,300 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 108,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,927 shares, and cut its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN).

