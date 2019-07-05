As Allstate (ALL) Stock Rose, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Has Increased by $320,150 Its Stake; Oneok New (OKE) Share Price Rose While Diversified Trust Co Has Trimmed Stake

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 5,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,558 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 20,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $70.2. About 1.19 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,870 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 21,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $104.63. About 1.04 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13M and $378.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 9,000 shares to 47,774 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “All You Need To Know About West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:WST) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Tejon Ranch Co.’s (NYSE:TRC) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Judging Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s (NYSE:ODC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Think About Aaron’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:AAN) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgar Lomax Communication Va invested 4.49% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Whitnell And Communication holds 0.04% or 1,218 shares. Duncker Streett stated it has 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Ima Wealth holds 813 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 6,605 are held by Homrich & Berg. Citizens And Northern has 1.14% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 96,069 shares. Beddow Mngmt Inc reported 2,250 shares. Adage Prtnrs Gru Limited Liability Com reported 121,713 shares stake. Sumitomo Life Communication stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 5,155 shares. Valley Natl Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested 0.37% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.21% or 4.79 million shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation owns 0.07% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 85,677 shares.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 5,272 shares to 32,007 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 18,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 405,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot has invested 0.41% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 21,762 are held by Sandy Spring Commercial Bank. Three Peaks Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.48% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 71,918 shares. Cambridge reported 0% stake. 19,700 were reported by Associated Banc. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.05% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 480,799 shares. New York-based Qci Asset Management Ny has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Income Prns Ltd Liability Company reported 1.99M shares. Tdam Usa invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moody Savings Bank Division owns 471 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 139,901 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 27,153 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.05% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Baldwin Investment Mngmt Limited owns 25,052 shares. Tru Department Mb Financial Bank N A stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).