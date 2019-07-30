As Allstate (ALL) Stock Rose, Front Barnett Associates Lifted Its Position by $305,500; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Modera Wealth Management Has Raised Stake

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $132.13. About 1.74 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $102.29. About 247,634 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 223,750 shares to 31,021 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stralem And Incorporated holds 2.56% or 40,070 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust holds 128,957 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Thompson Invest has invested 1.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jones Finance Cos Lllp holds 107,429 shares. Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 1.82% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Blackhill Capital reported 167,076 shares stake. Punch And Associate Inv Mgmt holds 0.54% or 44,875 shares. Lesa Sroufe invested in 0.42% or 3,492 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt invested 0.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pictet Bank holds 3,200 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1.35M are owned by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. 4,284 are held by Redmond Asset Limited Liability Co. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated stated it has 169,036 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dow Jones Edges Higher on Monday – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valero Energy: Not So Bad All Considered – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Costamare Crushing Results Despite Trade War Hysteria – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About ServiceNow, Inc.’s (NYSE:NOW) ROE Of 0.2%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking At The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04 million and $620.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,578 shares to 141,928 shares, valued at $38.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,403 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap reported 93,700 shares stake. Loeb Prns reported 300 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Inc holds 0.11% or 279,002 shares. Moreover, Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 34,765 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,847 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tower Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 8,798 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 10,714 were accumulated by Hl Financial Limited Com. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 67,085 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 11,678 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Limited has 0.21% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 322,413 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.15% or 507,304 shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.17% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Mufg Americas Hldgs owns 28,322 shares. Moreover, Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 1.33% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).