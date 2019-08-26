As Allstate (ALL) Stock Rose, Eastern Bank Increased Its Stake by $6.26 Million; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Decreased Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Position by $304,878 as Stock Declined

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 23.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 2,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 8,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 10,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $105.44. About 256,974 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 22/03/2018 – STEPHEN WYNN CUTS STAKE IN WYNN RESORTS TO 7.8% FROM 11.78%; 30/04/2018 – ELAINE WYNN: NEW BOARD NEEDED BEFORE BOSTON HARBOR DECISION; 06/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: ‘By Recommending That Votes Be Withheld on Jay Hagenbuch, ISS Has Placed Symbolism Ahead of Pragmatism’; 10/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Believes Elaine Wynn’s ‘Actions Are Questionable and Not Designed to Advance Shareholder Value’; 04/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN COMMENTS ON GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDATION WYNN RESORTS; 02/05/2018 – WYNN SAYS ANNUAL MEETING DELAY NOT IN HOLDERS BEST INTEREST; 06/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn: Pleased ISS Recommends Wynn Resorts Holders ‘Withhold’ Votes From Legacy Director John J. Hagenbuch; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK EXITED ANDV, STZ, WYNN, WP, SABR IN 1Q: 13F; 06/05/2018 – WYNN: ISS PLACED SYMBOLISM AHEAD OF PRAGMATISM ON HAGENBUCH; 28/03/2018 – The Macau casino operator saw a “very quick window” to invest

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 66,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 196,623 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52 million, up from 130,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $102.12. About 164,184 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,886 shares to 6,908 shares, valued at $513,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 11,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,247 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund invested in 6,600 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 20 shares. Old Bancorp In reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.06% or 32,251 shares. Twin Management, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 34,140 shares. Franklin Resource Inc holds 0% or 67,411 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 7,943 shares in its portfolio. Fairfield Bush And Comm reported 2,596 shares. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has invested 0.22% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). The Australia-based Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 1.27% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Bp Pcl invested 0.14% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 265 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cadence Bankshares Na stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Northeast Consultants reported 0.05% stake. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 0.1% or 1.70M shares.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “4 Cheap Oil And Gas Stocks Now Selling Below Book Value, All NYSE-Listed. – Forbes” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Structurally Unprofitable ‘Tech’ Company – Carvana – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Humana Shakes Off ‘Medicare For All’ Fears – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IGT vs. WYNN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, MCHP – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hong Kong flights canceled due to protests – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,111.12 down -64.30 points – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bragg Gaming’s GiveMeSport Launches Redesigned Web Platform – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.