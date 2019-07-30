As Allstate (ALL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder South Street Advisors Lowered by $851,640 Its Stake; Ameren (AEE) Holding Held by Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 145.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,387 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, up from 4,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $76.85. About 1.04M shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – AMEREN CUTS CALLAWAY NUKE REACTOR IN MO. TO 70% FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028; 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 9,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,250 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.38 million, down from 119,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $101.81. About 1.35M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Allstate APril 2018 Catastrophe Losses Totaled 10 Events; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Raises IFS Ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co and Subsidiary Allstate Life Insurance Co of NY to ‘A+’; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX); 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,626 shares to 43,878 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Mngmt stated it has 6,640 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Df Dent & Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And owns 0.12% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 350,101 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Adirondack Com invested in 1,100 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership reported 392,886 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 1.70M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Signaturefd Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 2,756 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 44,397 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Inc holds 0.05% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 100,815 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Llc has 5,723 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 3,681 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

